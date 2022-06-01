According to a report in the Guardian, Ingram said: “There’s nothing anybody can do about this… There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. I question my purpose in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don’t really know.”

She continued: “The thing that bothers me is this feeling inside of myself, that no one has told me, but this feeling that I have to shut up and take it, that I have to grin and bear it. And I’m not built like that. So, I wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places that I’m not going to put myself. And to the rest of y’all, y’all weird.”

Since posting the video the official Star Wars account, Disney+, fans and Obi Wan Kenobi co-stars have rallied in support of 29-year-old Ingram.

A statement on the official Star Wars account on Twitter read: “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”