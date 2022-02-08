From Nine Perfect Strangers to The White Lotus, TV shows satirising rich and terrible characters are in big demand right now. And, as the accompanying baggage of the guests prove over and again, there’s really no such thing as a perfect life. If you’re ready for another slice of twisted all-American comedy, you’ll be pleased to hear that former Saturday Night Live star Kristen Wiig is taking up the mantle in a new period comedy series from Apple TV+ about South Florida’s wealthy elite.

Based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. And Mrs. American Pie, which is set in 1970s Palm Springs, the 10-part series about “gorgeously impossible people” follows Maxine Simmons (played by Wiig) in her efforts to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.

Per the official synopsis: “As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: ‘Who gets a seat at the table?’ ‘How do you get a seat at the table?’ ‘What will you sacrifice to get there?’” “Set during the powder keg era of the early 1970s, Mrs. American Pie is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.”

The publisher’s blurb, meanwhile, gives a few more clues about Wiig’s messy and misguided heroine. “The year is 1969. Dick Nixon was just sworn in as the thirty-seventh President of the United States. Neil Armstrong just took one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind. And notable Palm Springs socialite Maxine Simmons just found out that her husband is leaving her for his twenty-two-year-old secretary. “After a public meltdown at Thanksgiving, Maxine finds herself not only divorced but exiled to Scottsdale, Arizona. However, these desert boondocks will not be her end – only her Elba. The former beauty queen sets her eyes on a new crown: that of the Mrs. American Pie pageant, awarded to the nation’s best wife and mother. “Maxine only has one problem: to win the crown she’ll need to find – or build – a family of her own.”

According to Deadline, Big Little Lies star Laura Dern is said to be eyeing a “key role”in the series, which she is executive producing alongside creator Abe Sylvia and Tate Taylor. There’s no word on a trailer or release date yet, but this show looks set to be an absolute blast. We’ll keep you posted.