“I felt very misunderstood,” she told the audience. “I felt on the outside looking in. But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place. So I had to be that change to make the world a better place.”

Going on to say how “proud” she was to be a part of the movement of positive, feel-good music that exists these days, the singer continued: “In a world where there’s a lot of darkness and a lot of scary shit, I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good. We are good inherently!”

And before she moved on to thanking everyone involved in the record for inspiring and helping her create music, she sent one last message to her fans at home.

“Anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in like I did, just stay true to yourself,” she said. “Because I promise you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you.”