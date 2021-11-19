The powerful one minute and five second piano opening to Hometown Glory was, like many others, my first proper introduction to Adele. Being in a secondary school music lesson in front of a keyboard, I was excited at the prospect of learning a piece of music that I couldn’t entirely relate to, but knew stirred something deep inside me. How could the opening bars of a song with nothing but a piano and a single voice be so moving?

Needless to say, I quickly grew obsessed with the rest of 19. I convinced myself that I could riff like Adele in Chasing Pavements, deferred to Tired as one of my many teenage angst anthems and, to this day, remain very much convinced that First Love so aptly captures the anticipation and anguish of that very thing.

As I grew up, so too did my appreciation for Adele. She is the brash, no-nonsense Londoner that sings straight from the heart. While 21 was all about the ballad, it was with the 2015 release of 25 that I first used Adele’s music in a restorative way. Love In The Dark and Turning Tables got me through heartbreak, in the ugly-crying kind of way. Talk to many Adele fans and they’ll say the same – tears are almost mandatory when listening. Not in a dramatic way, though. Plumbed the depths of Adele’s voice and heart-wrenching lyrics, listeners often find their own experiences come to the surface and find cathartic release.