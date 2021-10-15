This week’s new music playlist: Adele, Joy Crookes, Anitta
- Amy Davidson
From Adele’s long-awaited comeback to Brazil’s biggest popstar, these are the tracks you need to listen to…
Hello and welcome to Adele day. As well as the singer’s long, long, long-awaited return, this week also sees a handful of artists brave enough to go toe to toe with the superstar with new music.
In this week’s playlist we have (of course) Adele’s comeback, psychedelic soul and Brazilian pop.
Here are the new tracks you need to have on your radar…
1. Adele: Easy On Me
2. Joy Crookes: Trouble
3. Anitta ft. Saweetie: Faking Love
4. Snail Mail: Ben Franklin
5. Crystal Murray: Too Much To Taste
6. Tom Ford ft. Poppy Ajudha: Love You
7. Sunflower Bean: Baby Don't Cry
Images: Simon Emmett