Music

This week’s new music playlist: Adele, Joy Crookes, Anitta

Amy Davidson
From Adele’s long-awaited comeback to Brazil’s biggest popstar, these are the tracks you need to listen to…

Hello and welcome to Adele day. As well as the singer’s long, long, long-awaited return, this week also sees a handful of artists brave enough to go toe to toe with the superstar with new music.

In this week’s playlist we have (of course) Adele’s comeback, psychedelic soul and Brazilian pop.

Here are the new tracks you need to have on your radar…

  • 1. Adele: Easy On Me

    Adele’s return was always going to be massive, wasn’t it? And while an all-out heartbreak ballad might be unoriginal from anyone else, we’d be disappointed with anything less from the woman who’s all but cornered the genre. Easy On Me is classic Adele, and if the first single from new album 30 is anything to go by, we’re in for a full-throttle relationship post-mortem. 

  • 2. Joy Crookes: Trouble

    While most of us air our family feuds in the WhatsApp group chat, south London singer Joy Crookes has chosen the classier medium of jazz-tinged vocals and steel drums in the latest track from her debut album. Trouble is an ode to the kind of rows you only have with the people you love the most.

  • 3. Anitta ft. Saweetie: Faking Love

    Brazil’s biggest popstar, Anitta, has amassed hundreds of millions of streams around the world for her songs that hop across funk, hip-hop, reggae and more. For her latest single she’s teamed up with rapper Saweetie to shrug off a break-up that isn’t even that deep. 

  • 4. Snail Mail: Ben Franklin

    US singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, aka Snail Mail, has shared the latest track from her upcoming album, Valentine. Rather than an ode to the founding father of the states, it’s an emotionally raw exploration about a former partner that the singer wrote after leaving rehab. 

  • 5. Crystal Murray: Too Much To Taste

    Genres… who needs them? Parisian singer Crystal Murray is the daughter of a Franca-Spanish mother and a jazz musician, and grew up listening to a fusion of different sounds. Having been a key member of the all-female creative collective Gucci Gang and a founder of Safe Place, an online platform for people who have experienced sexual abuse, she’s turned her focus to music.

  • 6. Tom Ford ft. Poppy Ajudha: Love You

    South London singer Poppy Ajudha has teamed up with multi-instrumentalist Tom Ford to riff on the emotional politics of saying ‘I love you’ first. The result is a psychedelic trip of synths and waves of dreamy vocals that sound 100% better than the dreaded conversation the track pertains to. 

  • 7. Sunflower Bean: Baby Don't Cry

    While everyone’s out here writing about heartbreak, New York band Sunflower Bean have a different bone to pick. Their new single Baby Don’t Cry was written in the midst of the pandemic and harnesses catchy guitar hooks and breezy vocals to look at the struggle for connection and the disposable nature of digital content.

Images: Simon Emmett