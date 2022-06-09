I owe nightclubs a lot. I have found a home from home, fallen in love and made friends for life on sweaty dancefloors. And it was while working at Shine nightclub in Belfast when I was 20 years old, watching the Chicago DJ, DJ Sneak, that I made the decision to try and be a professional DJ.

I’ve spent the last 17 years DJing in nightclubs as my job. I’ve seen trends come and go, watched dance music become global entertainment and DJs become rockstars able to fill entire stadiums with just a set of decks and some visuals. Dance music is big business, but nightclubbing has diminished in the last 15 years.

There are myriad reasons for this, from festival culture swooping in to offer Instagram-friendly raving experiences and a much wider choice of DJs, to gentrification, where luxury flats come into an area because of its edgy, arty reputation and force the late-night venues out because of the noise disturbances. Most of all, there’s a lack of policy from governments in the UK and Ireland to protect our clubs as cultural institutions, which I really believe they are.