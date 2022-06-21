“Choosing one favourite Beyoncé song is a tough call, but I’d have to say that Find Your Way Back is up there with the best of them. I never thought Beyoncé’s newer material would rival my love of her 00s R&B, but this song has the capacity to transport me to another dimension every time I listen to it.

“Inspired by the 2019 remake of The Lion King, the narrative is about finding your own way and the lyrics are immensely powerful; whenever I feel as though I’m living on autopilot, this song reminds me to slow down, find stillness, appreciate the small things in life and re-evaluate what it is exactly that I’m living for. It’s the kind of song that anyone can come to and fill with their own imagination, and while it’s no secret that Beyoncé has amazing range, the simple melody and lower, huskier register used here reminds you that she doesn’t need a big vocal to make a lasting impression.”

Christobel Hastings, entertainment editor