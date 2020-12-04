The best Christmas songs ever, as ranked by their ability to spark joy

‘Tis the season to be jolly, which means we’re ready to “falalala” until our throats are sore, our lips are numb, and that joyful refrain of “Merry Christmas” has lost all semblance of meaning.

But which festive tunes are worth losing our voices over? Not all Christmas songs are created equal, after all: some are proper little earworms, others are horribly overplayed (and overrated, if we’re being honest). And a surprisingly large bulk of Christmas music is… well, it’s bleak AF, quite frankly.

Considering the year we’ve all had, we’ve come to the (very wise) conclusion that we only want to sing along to the happiest of festive ditties this holiday season. We want to feel merry and bright, goddamn it! Above all else, we want the Marie Kondo equivalent of music – by which we mean, of course, songs that spark joy.