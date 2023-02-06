On 5 February, the singer attended the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for her celebrated seventh studio album Renaissance.

The night saw the singer take home awards for best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album and best traditional R&B performance.

The four wins meant that Beyoncé officially broke all records and became the artist with the most Grammy wins in history, with a total of 32 Grammy awards to her name. It’s an amazing achievement that doesn’t go unnoticed by fans and critics alike as she is arguably (and you can argue otherwise with yourself) one of the most talented, hardworking and consistent artists of our generation.

But despite winning so many accolades on what was a celebratory night for the singer, it also served as a reminder that Beyoncé has never won a Grammy for album of the year (AOTY), losing out for the fourth time – this time to Harry Styles.

While some might not feel this is a big deal, the AOTY award is arguably the most coveted prize of them all. It’s the one Grammy award that artists truly aspire to win above all others. Winning 20 Grammys is great but getting album of the year is priceless. And despite all the prizes Beyoncé has achieved, it’s the one award the Recording Academy decides not to award her with – and if there was ever an album she should have won it for, it was Renaissance.