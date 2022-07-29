This week’s new music playlist: Beyoncé, Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX
Amy Davidson
Beyoncé week is upon us, and despite her new album leaking ahead of its release date, the power of the hive has been proven in people’s adamancy not to listen against her wishes.
As well as Bey, this week there’s new music from fellow pop pavers Rina Sawayama and Charli XCX and more.
Here’s every track you need to listen to this week…
1. Beyoncé: I’m That Girl
2. Rina Sawayama: Hold The Girl
3. Rosalía: Despecha
4. Charli XCX: Hot Girl
5. Sylvan Esso: Didn’t Care
6. Flohio: SPF
Images: Mason Poole