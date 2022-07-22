Music

This week’s new music playlist: Billie Eilish, The Murder Capital, Jamie T

Amy Davidson
Every new track you need on your radar in one place… 

As we brace ourselves for another weekend of cursing our duvets and weeping into our fans, it’s time to add some new songs to our rotation.

This week we have everything from commentary on Roe v Wade to songs inspired by dalmatian tracksuits.

Here’s every track you need to listen to…

  • 1. Billie Eilish: TV

    Rejecting klaxons, weeks of teasing and marketing team-enforced TikToks, Billie Eilish has unveiled two surprise new tracks without fanfare. TV is an introspective acoustic song that sees the recent Glastonbury headliner reflect on the surrealness and shock of Roe v Wade being overturned while “the internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial”.

  • 2. Jamie T: Between The Rocks

    Real ones will fondly recall the golden era of heavily accented indie that presided over the early 00s, with Jamie T as a key player. The south London singer-songwriter has resurrected his trademark guitars and pacey choruses with his new track Between The Rocks, part of his first new album in six years.

  • 3. Charlotte Dos Santos: Filha Do Sol

    Brazilian Norwegian singer Charlotte Dos Santos has shared a new song that explores her heritage over purposeful percussion and jazz-washed vocals. “It’s a song about myself, having my Norwegian mother’s hair, and my father’s skin. It’s a song about the history of slavery and it’s about resilience and empowerment to all people of colour as a reminder that we are strong and will always rise again.”

  • 4. Shygirl: Coochie (a bedtime story)

    Not sure about you, but our bedtime stories usually involved farmyard animals getting themselves in a jam rather than coochies and juicy booties. Shygirl has given us a revamped adult bedtime story with her new track and it’s another sign that the London DJ and singer never misses. 

  • 5. The Murder Capital: Only Good Things

    Dublin band The Murder Capital are back at last with the follow up to their acclaimed debut album When I Have Fears. For the first single, Only Good Things, they’re proving that punk can be pretty. “It’s so bright. It’s so colorful,” says frontman James McGovern. “This is a part of the narrative of the overall record that we feel reaches a real place of inner calm, inner peace, but at its core, it’s a love song.”

  • 6. Porij: Automatic

    Manchester band Porij are continuing to carve out the sweet spot between club music and indie pop with the first single from their upcoming EP Outlines. “Automatic is all about remembering the first time you felt cool,” they explain. “For me it was walking down the corridor in primary school in my all velour Dalmatian tracksuit.” 

Images: Mason Poole