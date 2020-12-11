How do you mend a broken heart? Despite the fact that heartache has caused tears, tantrums and torture since time immemorial, we still don’t have an answer for this one. The only thing we do know is that heartbreak sucks, especially straight after a breakup, and not even copious tubs of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream can cure it.

There are, however, plenty of ways to help get you through – and listening to a bloody good album is one of them. A 2014 study found that listening to sad music, including when you’re experiencing “lovesickness or a breakup”, can lead to beneficial emotional effects. Another piece of research, published in the Journal of Consumer Research, found that people feel better when they listen to music that matches their moods.

And, let’s face it, most of us just know how liberating it can feel to blast out Celine Dion’s All By Myself through floods of tears. Just ask Bridget Jones.