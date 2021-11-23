In a statement announcing the decision, the Brits academy said the new changes will celebrate artists “solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them, as part of The Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible”.

Tom March, co-president of Polydor Records, added: “It is important that the Brits continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible. It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.”

The 2022 show is set to embrace more changes with the introduction of four new genre-based prizes, all of which will decided by a public vote. They include awards for alternative/rock act, pop/R&B act, dance act and hip-hop/rap/grime act, which join the new artist awards and established categories for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Group of the Year, International Group of the Year, Best New Artist, and the Rising Star Award for tipped future talent.