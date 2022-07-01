Music

This week’s new music playlist: Cardi B, Lava La Rue, Sampa the Great

Posted by
Amy Davidson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Cardi B hot shit single artwork

Make sure you add these songs to your playlist…

Whether you’re on a high after pay day or on the week-long post-Glastonbury comedown, we’ve got new music to see you through.

This week includes the return of Cardi B, an ode to Zambia and a Four Tet collaboration. Here’s every track to hit play on…

  • 1. Cardi B ft. Kanye West & Lil Durk: Hot Shit

    We haven’t heard from Cardi B since last year’s Up, but the rapper is back with a new track from her upcoming second album, and she’s called on Kanye and Lil Durk for the occasion. Anyone expecting WAP 2.0 will be either surprised or disappointed, as Cardi has described Hot Shit as one of her more “masculine” tracks and a switch in direction from what people may expect of her.

  • 2. Sampa the Great: Never Forget

    Zambian-born Botswana-raised poet and rapper Sampa The Great has just announced her new album, As Above, So Below, is coming this September. And to give us another taste of what to expect, she’s released a new track. “Never Forget is an ode to Zamrock music,” Sampa explains. “A genre born in the 70s combining traditional Zambian music and psychedelic rock.” 

  • 3. Fred Again: Jungle

    London DJ and producer Fred Again has dropped a new Four Tet collaboration, and it perfectly seesaws between deep house beats that will appeal die-hard fans of the genre, and straight-up club banger territory. The ideal track for when one drink at the pub turns into a debauched all-night affair…

  • 4. Victoria Canal: Pity Season

    It’s not all larks and dancing; 23-year-old singer, songwriter, producer and activist Victoria Canal has shared a new song with the square aim of sucker-punching you in the soul. Pity Season is about someone breaking news of their illness to a family member. “They’re all at the dinner table and the song is told from the kid’s perspective,” she explains. “It’s their perspective of ‘what the hell is going on?’ as they try to make sense of a terrible situation.”

  • 5. Lava La Rue: Don’t Come Back

    West London artist Lava La Rue has gifted us a funk-laced track all about “being in a relationship where you know that person isn’t good for you”. Elaborating on Don’t Come Back they explain: “You can’t help but go back and forth with them. Instead of ripping off the band-aid, it’s tearing it off slowly, and scratching at the scabs.”

  • 6. Pale Waves: Jealousy

    Another one for the indie banger canon, Pale Waves have given us the next track from their new album, and it’s a shout out to a healthy amount of jealousy. “Some may see it as ridiculous,” frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie says, “but I love a bit of jealousy – not too much, but just enough… I want jealousy in a relationship because it shows me the person only has eyes for me and me only.”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Atlantic Records