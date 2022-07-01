This week’s new music playlist: Cardi B, Lava La Rue, Sampa the Great
- Amy Davidson
Make sure you add these songs to your playlist…
Whether you’re on a high after pay day or on the week-long post-Glastonbury comedown, we’ve got new music to see you through.
This week includes the return of Cardi B, an ode to Zambia and a Four Tet collaboration. Here’s every track to hit play on…
1. Cardi B ft. Kanye West & Lil Durk: Hot Shit
2. Sampa the Great: Never Forget
3. Fred Again: Jungle
4. Victoria Canal: Pity Season
5. Lava La Rue: Don’t Come Back
6. Pale Waves: Jealousy
