Céline Dion doesn’t need anyone to tell her she’s one of the world’s greatest singers

“Many times they send people to criticise my show – people who like bands and heavy rock – and they send them, poor guys, to see a romantic show with someone who’s going to sing a ballad,” Dion says in the clip.

“Well, of course they’re not going to like it!”

The singer continues: “I’m one of the artists who sells the most records, and we have sold-out shows. So if they say to me [that I’m not good], it makes me mad, in a way, and angry that they think that all of those people who buy my records and come to my show are all stupid, and all wrong.”

“Interview all of them,” she adds, before quipping: “I can be wrong like this for the rest of my life, and I’ll really like it.”