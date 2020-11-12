Sure, there has been the odd tear – especially when Kelly Clarkson reminds me that I might not be meeting my loved ones underneath the tree, if Boris Johnson doesn’t release us from our solitude in time for the 25 December. Sure, my very patient boyfriend has rolled his eyes extravagantly whenever he’s walked in on me crooning tunelessly along to the 12 Days Of Christmas (“It’s November, Kayleigh!”). And sure, I’ve had the occasional cold sweat-worthy flashback to all those years I worked in retail.

But you know what? It’s made me feel hopeful again. It has reminded me, too, of the goodness that can be found in others. Of the importance of friendship and family. Of the little ways we can make every day feel like Christmas, damn it (thanks again, Kermit and co).