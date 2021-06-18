Diana Ross is releasing a new album, and we’re here to celebrate her most iconic moments
To celebrate her new album, Thank You, we take a look at all the reasons why Diana Ross is an icon.
Iconic. That is the only word we have to describe Diana Ross. With a globally successful singing career spanning over 50 years, Ross has absolutely no intention of stopping – a legend’s gotta to do what a legend’s gotta do. It’s just been announced that she is releasing her first album in 15 years, with the first single dropping tomorrow (Friday 18 June).
Thank You is set to be an anthem for the beginning of the return of human contact and real life connections. “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” Ross says of the new record. “I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.”
The news has compelled us to hit play on our Diana Ross Spotify playlist, remembering the total tunes she has blessed us with over the years. Detroit-born Ross started out in the 60s as one third of The Supremes (with Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard), an all-female Motown group that remains the best-charting female group in US history.
The Supremes achieved 12 number one hit singles in the US charts, including Where Did Our Love Go, Baby Love, Reflections, and You Can’t Hurry Love. Each and every song is a total tune that is beloved globally and still played on the radio today.
During their decade-long reign in the charts, the lineup changed a couple of times, and the band’s name was changed to Diana Ross & The Supremes. In 1968, they met the Queen Mother after performing at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium.
In the same year, the group also appeared as a trio of singing nuns in an episode of the popular NBC TV series Tarzan, because why the hell not?
They were quite simply one of the best bands in history.
Ross soon started to perform songs on her own and in 1970 she embarked on a solo career with her debut album, which featured hit songs such as Reach Out And Touch (Somebody’s Hand) and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.
An icon was born.
Ross starred in 1971 film Lady Sings the Blues, a biography based on singer Billie Holiday, and won her Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for best actress.
Ross went on to release hit albums including her duet album with Marvin Gay. But it was her 1980 album, Diana, which she created with Nile Rogers, that has been her most successful album to date.
Her two most notable hits from that album were I’m Coming Out and Upside Down, which became anthems in LGBTQ+ clubs.
Off-stage, Ross was also a regular at New York’s Studio 54 nightclub, and she kept very famous and fabulous company.
Here’s another photograph of Ross dancing because it just brings so much joy.
Ross released her last album, I Love You, in 2006. She was confirmed to headline Glastonbury in 2020 but, thanks to the pandemic, this didn’t go ahead.
It’s not yet known if she will return to the festival for the Sunday Legends spot next year. But we do know that her new album is going to be something special, and we’d love to see her perform it live (along with her catalogue of hits, of course).
Images: Getty, Decca Records