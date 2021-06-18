Iconic. That is the only word we have to describe Diana Ross. With a globally successful singing career spanning over 50 years, Ross has absolutely no intention of stopping – a legend’s gotta to do what a legend’s gotta do. It’s just been announced that she is releasing her first album in 15 years, with the first single dropping tomorrow (Friday 18 June).

Thank You is set to be an anthem for the beginning of the return of human contact and real life connections. “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” Ross says of the new record. “I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.”