This week’s new music playlist: Doja Cat, Stormzy, Tove Lo
- Amy Davidson
- Published
We’ve rounded up all the best new songs in one place…
It’s time for your weekly playlist, and this Friday we’ve got everything from Elvis interpolations to Marcus Rashford and Die Hard references (and that’s both within the same track).
Here’s every song you need to listen to this week…
1. Doja Cat: Vegas
2. Knucks ft. Stormzy: Die Hard
3. Tove Lo: No One Dies From Love
4. AJ Tracey: Reasonable
5. Haai and Jon Hopkins: Baby, We're Ascending
6. Personal Trainer: Rug Busters
