This week's new music playlist: Doja Cat, Stormzy, Tove Lo

Amy Davidson
It’s time for your weekly playlist, and this Friday we’ve got everything from Elvis interpolations to Marcus Rashford and Die Hard references (and that’s both within the same track).

Here’s every song you need to listen to this week…

  • 1. Doja Cat: Vegas

    Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited Elvis biopic arrives this summer, and for the soundtrack, Doja Cat has interpolated Big Mama Thornton’s Hound Dog, the hit popularised by the music icon. Obviously, this is Doja Cat, so gone are the 50s lyrics and in are the references to “sittin’ first class with your burnt ass”. 

  • 2. Knucks ft. Stormzy: Die Hard

    We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: Knucks is the most exciting UK rapper around at the moment, and his new project, Alpha Place, has just landed. Among the new tracks is Stormzy collaboration Die Hard, with the pair swapping verses on everything from the classic action film to Marcus Rashford.

  • 3. Tove Lo: No One Dies From Love

    At long last, Tove Lo is back with a new album. The first cut is her own personal blend of “heartbreak you can dance to” and thank goodness for that. No One Dies From Love is an electro-tinged pop banger that sums up that precise feeling of “Oh my god, I might just die” unique to the worst kind of break-up. 

  • 4. AJ Tracey: Reasonable

    After over a year away and a lot of teasing, west London rapper AJ Tracey is back with his new single Reasonable. The track features a beat produced by Rio Leyva, Manso and Taz Taylor of the Internet Money collective, and as the Brit-nominated artist maintains: “I don’t rap on these beats, I glide.” 

  • 5. Haai and Jon Hopkins: Baby, We're Ascending

    Singer, producer and DJ Haai, aka Teneil Throssell, has teamed up with producer Jon Hopkins for a hit of concentrated endorphins. Pour it up, put some headphones on, find a sunny spot and let the pure vibes of Baby, We’re Ascending do the rest.  

  • 6. Personal Trainer: Rug Busters

    Seven-piece Amsterdam-hailing band Personal Trainer is the fruit of frontman Willem Smit’s vision to go ham on the city’s energetic indie scene and evolve it into something fun and unpredictable. Their fizzy new track nails the brief, with Willem explaining: “I wanted to make a song to dance to for everybody – no one excluded.” 

