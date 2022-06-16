Glastonbury 2022 line up: 5 of the best female acts to catch at Glasto this year
Even if you don’t have a ticket you don’t miss have to miss these brilliant acts.
TLC
Nineties R&B fans rejoice! Having only ever played twice in the UK, TLC (now a duo) are finally making a third appearance.
Friday 24 June, West Holts Stage, 5.30pm
Little Simz
With four knockout albums under her belt, it’s only right that rap sensation and Brit winner Little Simz is finally claiming her headline slot.
Friday 24 June, West Holts Stage, 10.15pm
Billie Eilish
Making history as the festival’s youngest ever solo headline act, don’t miss Eilish performing her angsty, gut-punch anthems.
Friday 24 June, Pyramid Stage, 10.15pm
Joy Crookes
Stylist’s Musician of the Year will bring her soulful, confessional lyrics and beautiful stagecraft to Worthy Farm this year.
Saturday 25 June, Pyramid Stage 1.15pm
Diana Ross
Fresh from her finale at the Platinum Party at the Palace, soul icon Diana Ross steps into the legends slot.
Sunday 26 June, Pyramid Stage, 4pm.
Watch all the acts on BBC iPlayer.
Images: Getty