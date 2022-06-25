Not only is she the youngest headliner, she’s one who has openly defied the male gaze and sent the idea that to be a successful female pop singer you need to be sexualised to bed. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?” she said in a previous interview with Vogue. “Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Despite rumours spreading across Worthy Farm that Harry Styles would be joining her on stage, Eilish kept it all about her, in another demonstration that her presence alone is enough to command a headline slot without needing gimmicks or special guests.

Opening her set with bury a friend, Eilish went on to perform her catalogue of bangers across her two albums, breaking to direct the thousands-strong crowd in a breathing exercise and reminding them to be present and “think about how you’re safe and loved”. It’s these kinds of moments that make her a very special headliner. Eilish has built a fanbase based on the feeling that she understands every single one of them, whether it’s something as trivial as piling in on a TikTok joke with a comment, or as big as reminding a crowd of thousands that they’re ok.