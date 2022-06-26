After introducing Allen to the crowd, Rodrigo explained: “Today is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury, and I’m sharing the stage with Lily which is the biggest dream come true ever. But I’m also equally as heartbroken.”

She continued: “I’m devastated and terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

The pair then went on to sing Allen’s ‘Fuck You’ – a moment which, unsurprisingly, attracted plenty of excitement both at the festival and online.

You can watch the full performance below: