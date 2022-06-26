Glastonbury 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen join forces for iconic ‘F**k you’ performance
The pair sent a clear message to the Supreme Court in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
From Billie Eilish’s headline performance to Greta Thunberg’s surprise appearance, Glastonbury 2022 has already delivered plenty of iconic moments. But no moment has proven quite so viral as Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen’s surprise collab.
Taking to the Other stage for her hotly anticipated set, Rodrigo surprised fans by introducing Allen as her special guest – and the pair came together to send a clear message to the Supreme Court following Friday’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
After introducing Allen to the crowd, Rodrigo explained: “Today is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury, and I’m sharing the stage with Lily which is the biggest dream come true ever. But I’m also equally as heartbroken.”
She continued: “I’m devastated and terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”
The pair then went on to sing Allen’s ‘Fuck You’ – a moment which, unsurprisingly, attracted plenty of excitement both at the festival and online.
You can watch the full performance below:
“Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen singing Fuck You and dedicating it to the Supreme Court, live on stage at Glastonbury, is one of the best things to happen this year,” read one tweet about the pair’s performance.
“Olivia Rodrigo performing Fuck You with Lily Allen and dedicating it to the five supreme court justices who overturned Roe v Wade is so iconic,” added another.
While a third tweet read: “Olivia Rodrigo x Lily Allen performing ‘Fuck You’ to the supreme court is now in the Glastonbury hall of fame – the best moment of the 2022 festival so far.”
Rodrigo and Allen are not the only stars who have used their platform to speak out about the end of Roe v Wade. At Glastonbury festival alone, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers have both spoken about the news during their sets – and celebrities including Viola Davis and Taylor Swift have addressed the situation online.
