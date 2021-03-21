There are few music festivals quite like Glastonbury. From its star-studded line-ups to its iconic location, it’s not hard to see why so many people flock to Worthy Farm to enjoy the festival year after year.

For the last two years, however, Glastonbury’s story has looked a little different. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK last year, organisers were forced to cancel the 2020 event, which Taylor Swift, Diana Ross and Paul McCartney were all confirmed to headline.

And despite hopes that things would be different in 2021, in January, it was yet again announced that the festival would not go ahead this summer.