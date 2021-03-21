Glastonbury Festival: Emily Eavis reveals plans for a one-off concert event in September
In a new Instagram post, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis revealed the team behind the event had applied for a licence to host a one-off concert on the site in September.
There are few music festivals quite like Glastonbury. From its star-studded line-ups to its iconic location, it’s not hard to see why so many people flock to Worthy Farm to enjoy the festival year after year.
For the last two years, however, Glastonbury’s story has looked a little different. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK last year, organisers were forced to cancel the 2020 event, which Taylor Swift, Diana Ross and Paul McCartney were all confirmed to headline.
And despite hopes that things would be different in 2021, in January, it was yet again announced that the festival would not go ahead this summer.
However, just because the main festival won’t be happening, doesn’t mean all hope is lost for summer 2021.
In a new Instagram post, Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis revealed that the team behind the event are applying for a licence for a two-night concert in September, and another to open the farm as a campsite.
“Of course, we’ve no idea yet whether we’ll be able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be with a chance,” she wrote. “Unlikely we’ll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.”
Eavis added: “It’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year.”
Although the scale of the proposed event would likely be much smaller than the annual festival, which hosts around 200,000 people, it’s still an exciting development.
According to current plans laid out in the government’s roadmap for easing lockdown, all restrictions on social contact could be removed by 21 June at the earliest, so it seems likely that a September concert like the one Eavis is describing could go ahead if everything goes to plan.
Even though the people who were lucky enough to get their hands on a Glastonbury ticket back in 2019 will have to wait another year to enjoy the full event, in the meantime, it seems there’s still a chance that people will be able to sing and dance the night away come this summer.
