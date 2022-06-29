Glastonbury festival has a long political history – here’s a look back at some of the best moments

1981

11 years after the first festival was held on Worthy Farm, the event officially became known as Glastonbury Festival. Founder Michael Eavis took a clear political stance for the first time by donating the festival’s proceeds to the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND).

This partnership with CND lasted until the early 1990s, and the group has been present at every festival to signal its fight against nuclear weapons.

1984

As Michael Eavis struggled with licensing issues, the 1981 festival saw the introduction of the Green Fields, a section of the festival ground dedicated to raising awareness of environmental issues and demonstrating practical solutions.

2004

After 20 years of growth, 2004 saw the introduction of the festival’s ‘Working together for a greener Glastonbury’ scheme to encourage more recycling and less waste. It paid off; 32% of all waste was recycled, including 110 tonnes of organic waste that was composted.

That initiative continued to grow and in 2018, the festival managed to recycle half of all waste and turn 132 tonnes of food waste into compost.