Music

This week’s new music playlist: Rina Sawayama, Harry Styles, Santigold

Posted by
Amy Davidson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Rina Sawayama

We’ve rounded up every track you need on your radar this week…

It’s Friday, and you deserve a pop banger. 

As well as that, we’ve also got gender- and genre-defying groups, ignorance-bashing and a call to embrace freedom. Here’s every track you need to listen to this week…

  • 1. Rina Sawayama: This Hell

    Rina Sawayama is back with a new album Hold The Girl, and the first single throws everything at the wall, and it actually sticks. If you’re after a pop banger that combines a takedown of conservative damnations, Paris Hilton catchphrases, country pop, and a critique of the paparazzi’s treatment of Britney, Princess Di and Whitney, look no further.

  • 2. Santigold: High Priestess

    Philadelphia singer-songwriter Santigold has dropped her first track in four years, and she’s at her experimental best, creating her own rap-punk fusion. “I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one; music that makes you feel safe enough to jump in, but then takes us on a journey to where we needed to go but have never even heard of,” she explains. 

  • 3. Harry Styles: Late Night Talking

    If you’d missed the pop klaxons, Harry Styles’ third album arrived today, and Harry’s House is stuffed full of the kind of sanguine, optimistic tunes that has made him the unproblematic pop icon de jour. “If you’re feeling down I just want to make you happier, baby,” he chirrups on one of the album’s highlights Late Night Talking.

  • 4. Witch Fever: Congregation

    Manchester band Witch Fever have announced their debut album Congregation along with its title track. The song draws inspiration from singer Amy Walpole’s experience of growing up in a Charismatic Church, whose followers believe their experience of God shows itself in supernatural ways. Meanwhile the group continue to carve their way as a rising band to watch with their refusal to be bound by genre or gender.

  • 5. Sports Team: The Game

    Sports Team are gearing up for the release of their new album Gulp with the release of a live favourite track. The Game is another ironic anthem for a dispassionate generation that has become the band’s calling card. “It’s a mantra for a ‘nation of landlords’,” the band explained. “Something to mutter to yourself behind the electric gates as the world burns around you.”

  • 6. Haiku Hands: Bye Bye

    Sydney-via-Melbourne three-piece Haiku Hands have declared: “It’s time to say bye bye to the way our world is being led with complete disregard to so many people and our environment.” If you thought that would be reflected in a morose sounding piece of music, you’d be wrong. Bye Bye is a thumping electro track that clobbers you around the ears with a pulsating beat. 

Images: Thurstan Redding