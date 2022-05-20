This week’s new music playlist: Rina Sawayama, Harry Styles, Santigold
Amy Davidson
We’ve rounded up every track you need on your radar this week…
It’s Friday, and you deserve a pop banger.
As well as that, we’ve also got gender- and genre-defying groups, ignorance-bashing and a call to embrace freedom. Here’s every track you need to listen to this week…
1. Rina Sawayama: This Hell
2. Santigold: High Priestess
3. Harry Styles: Late Night Talking
4. Witch Fever: Congregation
5. Sports Team: The Game
6. Haiku Hands: Bye Bye
Images: Thurstan Redding