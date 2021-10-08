Music

This week’s new music playlist: Kelis, Jesy Nelson ft. Nicki Minaj, and Mitski

Amy Davidson
Jesy Nelson previously of Little Mix posing for her first solo single release

From snack-inspired songs to solo debuts, these are the tracks you need to press play on…

Welcome to Stylist’s brand new playlist feature, where we collate the most exciting new music releases from the week and deliver them straight to your ears.

In this week’s inaugural playlist we have Jesy Nelson’s debut solo single, the return of Kelis, break-up bangers and feminist punk.

Here are the new tracks you need to have on your radar…

  • 1. Jesy ft. Nicki Minaj: Boyz

    The first post-exit solo release is always going to come with immense pressure when it comes to groups. Even more so when that group happens to be Little Mix, aka the biggest girl band of the last decade. All the more reason for Jesy to go hell for leather with a pop banger that recruits Nicki Minaj, a sample of Diddy’s iconic Bad Boy For Life and breakneck verses, then.

  • 2. Kelis: Midnight Snacks

    Midnight snacks are great. Kelis singing about midnight snacks is even more great. In her first solo release in five years, the singer riffs on the interchangeability between sex and food, and the sensual, carnal nature of both. Think stripped back, early Kelis with her distinctive voice taking front and centre. 

  • 3. Mitski: Working For The Knife

    After a string of critically acclaimed albums, a kind-of-retirement from music, and her 2018 song Nobody unexpectedly going viral on TikTok, Mitski is back with fresh music. True to form, the new release is a soul-brandishing slow burner that sees the singer contemplate humanity, creativity and the passing of time over her trademark spectral synths.

  • 4. Jordan Stephens: Star

    As lyrics go, “I put the star in bastard” is up there with our favourites of the year. Musician, actor, writer and all-round creative Jordan Stephens has dropped the second single from his upcoming debut solo album, and it’s a melodic musing on our modern desire to be seen and find love in all spaces. 

  • 5. Softcult: BWBB

    Inspired by the riot grrrl feminist punk movement, Canadian twins Softcult are taking on a male-dominated industry and calling out misogyny song by song. Their latest track is no different, a searing grunge takedown that tears apart the adage ‘boys will be boys’ with lyrics like “It’s not where she was, it’s not how she dressed, and it’s not her fault you don’t know what consent is.”

  • 6. Chrissi: Lady Kisses

    Essex-born singer Chrissi is all about finding the sweet spot between heartbreak and self-evaluation. “He just wants to cuddle after midnight, talk about his feelings, but please don’t tell his mandem ‘cause he’ll be moving different” she shares soulfully in one big lyrical eye-roll on new single Lady Kisses.

  • 7. Zuzu: Lie To Myself

    Since becoming the first artist to play a non-socially-distanced live show post-lockdown, Liverpool singer-songwriter Zuzu has been gaining momentum in the lead up to her debut album. Her latest track is both the indignant break up song you want to shout-sing to your worst ex and an honest portrayal of blissful ignorance.

  • 8. Lunar Vacation: Where Is Everyone

    Soft psychedelic pop is a known remedy for the big vitamin D deficiency that is British winter. Tame Impala fans, or fans of any kind of joy for that matter, should bask in the latest single from Atlanta band Lunar Vacation, which delivers the perfect hit of wobbly guitars and honest lyrics about a relationship coming to an end.

Images: Jack Bridgland