This week’s new music playlist: Kelis, Jesy Nelson ft. Nicki Minaj, and Mitski
- Amy Davidson
From snack-inspired songs to solo debuts, these are the tracks you need to press play on…
Welcome to Stylist’s brand new playlist feature, where we collate the most exciting new music releases from the week and deliver them straight to your ears.
In this week’s inaugural playlist we have Jesy Nelson’s debut solo single, the return of Kelis, break-up bangers and feminist punk.
Here are the new tracks you need to have on your radar…
1. Jesy ft. Nicki Minaj: Boyz
2. Kelis: Midnight Snacks
3. Mitski: Working For The Knife
4. Jordan Stephens: Star
5. Softcult: BWBB
6. Chrissi: Lady Kisses
7. Zuzu: Lie To Myself
8. Lunar Vacation: Where Is Everyone
Images: Jack Bridgland