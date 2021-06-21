In a sort of generational déjà vu, it wasn’t until my mum died when I was 19 myself, that I really began to listen to Blue with the same emotional connection she had. I remember finding the record sleeve – dog-eared and stained with Mitchell’s ghostly white face looming from a midnight blue background – as I sorted through my mum’s things in the weeks after her funeral. I put it straight onto her record player and cried in thick sobs as Mitchell’s spidery voice rang out and surrounded me like an old friend.

Since then, Blue has become my constant companion. It’s a pillar of comfort I’ve leaned on to navigate break-ups, aimlessness and grief. When I came out of my first long term relationship, I played A Case of You on repeat for weeks, the line: “Stay with him if you can/But be prepared to bleed”, reminding me I wasn’t the first, nor would I be the last, to feel the crush of heartbreak.

All I Want’s lyrics: “I am on a lonely road […] Looking for something, what can it be?” has reassured me when I’ve felt lost and scared of life’s unknowns. The beautifully forlorn Christmas song, River, with its poignant reconfiguration of Jingle Bells has been a support during the messy, pained nostalgia that usually bubbles up over the holidays when the people you love the most aren’t around anymore to share it with you.

The album’s also been a connecting thread that’s helped cement some of my closest friendships and a soundtrack to evenings full of laughter – I’ve spilt wine over myself more than once dancing to the jangly strumming of Carey.