In 1985, British singer Kate Bush topped the charts with Running Up That Hill. Thirty-seven years after the track was released, the song has seen a remarkable resurgence – and it’s all thanks to it being played on a little Netflix series by the name of Stranger Things.

In the latest season of the hit sci-fi show, which is set in the 80s, Sadie Sink’s teenage protagonist Max Mayfield listens to the track on repeat to help her escape from a terrifying demon.

Thanks to the inclusion of the song in the show, which premiered at the end of May, Running Up That Hill is currently at the top of the UK charts, earning Kate Bush her first number one single in the UK since 1978. It’s also a become a streaming sensation, connecting the singer with a whole new generation of devoted fans.