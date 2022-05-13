This week’s new music playlist: Kendrick Lamar, Shygirl, Maneskin
Amy Davidson
Here’s everything you need to press play on this weekend…
King Kendrick is back.
And while we’ll be spending the majority of our weekend taking a deep dive into the rapper’s new album, there’s also a bunch of other new tracks we’ll be getting stuck into as well.
Here’s every song you need on your radar this week…
1. Kendrick Lamar ft. Sampha: Father Time
2. Shygirl: Firefly
3. Maneskin: Supermodel
4. My Chemical Romance: The Foundations Of Decay
5. Pale Waves: Lies
6. Bellah: Prototype
