This week’s new music playlist: Kendrick Lamar, Shygirl, Maneskin

Amy Davidson
Kendrick Lamar

Here’s everything you need to press play on this weekend…

King Kendrick is back. 

And while we’ll be spending the majority of our weekend taking a deep dive into the rapper’s new album, there’s also a bunch of other new tracks we’ll be getting stuck into as well. 

Here’s every song you need on your radar this week…  

  • 1. Kendrick Lamar ft. Sampha: Father Time

    Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar returned with The Heart Part 5, an indictment of the lazy blaming of ‘culture’ for a host of complicated societal issues. In true Kendrick style, he’s followed it up with a whole new album that makes an 18-point demonstration of the astonishing level of his talent in two halves. Father Time is one standout track that sees the rapper explore the complexity and psychological fallout of “daddy issues”.

  • 2. Shygirl: Firefly

    Shygirl is continuing her mission to reinvigorate classic club music in a way that’s always fresh, never naff. After featuring on FKA twigs’ Caprisongs mixtape, the London artist has announced her debut album Nymph. She’s also served up lead single Firefly along with the news, which dices with dance melodies and lyrics flirting with blissful romantic ignorance.  

  • 3. Maneskin: Supermodel

    While we prepare for our annual Eurovision humiliation on Saturday, last year’s winners Maneskin have released a new track to demonstrate that the band transcends a competition victory. This time, they’ve parked their heavier sound for a more pop-leaning ode to the cocaine and parties of 90s supermodels.

  • 4. My Chemical Romance: The Foundations Of Decay

    Blow the cobwebs off your eyeliner and tell your parents to shut up, emo is alive and well again. My Chemical Romance are back with their first new song since 2014, and it’s a belter. The Foundations Of Decay is six minutes of vintage MCR with a huge chorus right in time for their reunion shows across the UK this month. 

  • 5. Pale Waves: Lies

    Manchester band Pale Waves are back with their third album, Unwanted, and they’ve gone heavier for the lead single. “Lies is about someone who built up my trust and destroyed it like a wrecking ball,” says frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie. “It caused some real trust issues, but fortunately for me, that person is no longer in my life. Once you do me wrong you’re gone!”

  • 6. Bellah: Prototype

    London-based singer and songwriter Bellah started her career in musical theatre before embedding herself in the R&B scene with standout appearances on tastemaker platforms such as COLORS. She’s just returned with an honest new track Prototype ahead of her new EP later this year.

Images: Renell Medrano 