Lana Del Rey is promoting her new album with just one billboard – in her ex’s home town
The singer is releasing her ninth studio album in the new year, and she’s chosen to only promote it on her ex-boyfriend’s doorstep.
We all have our own ways of dealing with break-ups and exes – and Lana Del Rey’s latest way is nothing short of iconic.
When announcing the release date of her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the singer revealed that her promotional plan for her latest project is minimal, and fairly specific. The album will be promoted via one billboard, put up in none other than her ex-boyfriend Sean “Sticks” Larkin’s home town, Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA.
On her private Instagram account (@honeymoon), she posted a selfie with the billboard – which shows the album’s cover art – with the caption “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa”. We are obsessed with this energy.
Naturally, the comments were set alight with questions, including why she would choose to only promote her new album in her ex-boyfriend’s home town? The singer responded her own tantalising comment: “It’s. Personal.”
Lana and Sean – who is an American actor and policeman – reportedly dated from September 2019 to March 2020.
Fans are obsessed with her billboard, though, and we don’t blame them.
One posted: “Aspired to be successful just so I can be this petty”, while another called the decision “Iconic if you ask me”. Many fans have called it “queen” and “icon” behaviour.
And the low-key ex references don’t stop there. Fans have also noticed that the singer released the title track from Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd earlier this month on 7 December, which is Sean’s birthday.
We haven’t heard any more tracks from the album, so who knows what heartbreak or break-up drama Lana might be bringing to her music. It’s due for release on 10 March 2023, so we’ll have to wait and see.
Lana has had quite a year, contributing vocals to Taylor Swift’s Midnights track Snow On The Beach, as well as appearing on TV show Euphoria’s soundtrack with Watercolor Eyes.
Whether or not her new album contains petty break-up energy, we are are here for it.
Images: Getty