We all have our own ways of dealing with break-ups and exes – and Lana Del Rey’s latest way is nothing short of iconic.

When announcing the release date of her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the singer revealed that her promotional plan for her latest project is minimal, and fairly specific. The album will be promoted via one billboard, put up in none other than her ex-boyfriend Sean “Sticks” Larkin’s home town, Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA.

On her private Instagram account (@honeymoon), she posted a selfie with the billboard – which shows the album’s cover art – with the caption “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa”. We are obsessed with this energy.