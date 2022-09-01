Music is a time machine. As anyone who loves it knows, it can take you back to people, places and memories that would otherwise have gone for good.

I’ve worked in music all my life – I started out in a band as a music-obsessed teenager and I’ve now been a TV and radio presenter specialising in music and culture for over 20 years. In all that time, I have yet to encounter a genre that didn’t offer something I could love. I’ve been lucky enough to interview everyone from Dolly Parton and Beyoncé to Metallica and Sir Paul McCartney, and in my experience the best way to get artists to open up is not to ask them about their own work, but to talk to them about the music they love listening to and the memories it evokes. What did they listen to growing up? How did they come by their first record? Was there a gig that changed their life? What’s the song that makes them cry, or makes their heart soar? These are questions that will get any artist talking – you can’t become a musician without already being a music fan – but they often work on the rest of us.