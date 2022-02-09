As she picked up her first ever Brit Award for Best New Artist, fellow Brit winners Dave and Adele were quick to shoutout Simz in their own acceptance speeches – a warming testament to the impact she has had on many different artists across different genres. In a red carpet interview with Clara Amfo, Simz reminded viewers that when she last came to the Brit Awards, she was there to support iconic band Gorillaz in 2018.

Picking up the award, though, was one of the heartwarming moments of the night for both loyal fans and those only recently introduced to Simz’ music. Simz immediately gave her Best New Artist award to her mother and helped her up on the stage to accept the accolade. Clearly struggling for words on stage, Simz thanked everyone, turned to her Mum and simply said: “Look at what you done, Mum.”

“My name is Simbiatu Ajikawo, I’m from north London – Islington. I grew up on a council estate, I’m an independent artist and to be here tonight, receiving this award, is such a blessing. I’m so grateful.”