This week’s new music playlist: Lizzo, Greentea Peng, Shygirl
- Posted by
- Amy Davidson
- Published
Add this article to your list of favourites
Make sure you add these songs to your playlist…
It’s time for some new music to add to your roster, and this week we have everything from cinematic French alt-rock to Lizzo’s tribute to female friendship.
Here’s every song you need to listen to this week…
1. Lizzo: Grrrls
2. King Princess: Too Bad
3. Shygirl: Come For Me
4. Flohio: Cuddy Buddy
5. Greentea Peng: Stuck In The Middle
6. Film Noir: Prends La Pierre
Images: Jacqueline Landvik