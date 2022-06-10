Music

This week’s new music playlist: Lizzo, Greentea Peng, Shygirl

Posted by
Amy Davidson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Shygirl

Make sure you add these songs to your playlist…

It’s time for some new music to add to your roster, and this week we have everything from cinematic French alt-rock to Lizzo’s tribute to female friendship.

Here’s every song you need to listen to this week…

  • 1. Lizzo: Grrrls

    If your days are still peppered with random outbursts of It’s About Damn Time, same. And now Lizzo has released the next song from her new album, which acts as a straight-up dedication to the healthy co-dependency of close female friendship. Grrrls is also scattered with classic Lizzoisms like “That’s my girl, we CEOs, and dancing like a C-E-ho” bound to stay firmly in your head for days.

  • 2. King Princess: Too Bad

    King Princess, aka New York singer and songwriter Mikaela Straus, is back with a second album and explains: “I’m silly, I’m anxious, I’m sad, I’m sexy. I didn’t want to be scared to talk about those things anymore.” In the lead up she’s dropped two new songs including Too Bad, in which she bemoans the difficulty of being loved.

  • 3. Shygirl: Come For Me

    Fresh from her standout set at the Primavera festival, Shygirl has premiered another new track in the build-up to her debut album Nymph, which arrives in September. Come For Me sees the singer continue to plait her own blend of genres with crackling bass and slabs of discordant electronic dance.

  • 4. Flohio: Cuddy Buddy

    South London MC Flohio is back with an introspective new single, Cuddy Buddy, that sees her layer her mellow rhymes over wistful piano tones and trembling synths. “I was at a stage where I felt my energy being drained and Cuddy Buddy was me expressing how mentally tired I was,” she explains. 

  • 5. Greentea Peng: Stuck In The Middle

    Greentea Peng is gearing up to do the rounds at this summer’s festivals, and her languid R&B is the ideal soundtrack for lounging in a sunny field as the cider thrown into your hair slowly dries. The south London singer has dropped a groove-tinged new song, Stuck In The Middle, just in time.

  • 6. Film Noir: Prends La Pierre

    French alt-rock band Film Noir draw influence from everything from Greek mythology to surrealist literature. Their new track takes a characteristically cinematic approach, with the band explaining: “It depicts the tragic destiny of a woman sentenced to death. In a last surge of indomitable dignity, she launches a rallying cry to all those who recognise themselves in her fight.”

Images: Jacqueline Landvik