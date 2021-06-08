Lorde teased new music last November, and revealed in May of that year that she had started recording something. “You’ll probably be pleased to know my hair is big and long again,” she penned in a newsletter “I think after Melodrama came out I said I wouldn’t put out another record until my hair was long – both because hair takes time to grow, and I knew I needed time, and because I knew the next record would require the longest and wildest hair yet.”

If the fan reaction on Twitter is anything to go by, the album will be worth the wait.