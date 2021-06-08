Lorde just announced new music, and fans have reacted in a big way
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Lorde just shared the artwork for her new record, Solar Power, which is being released later this year. Here’s how fans have reacted to the news…
It’s already been a pretty good year for addictive new albums by exciting female artists. Back in January, Arlo Parks kicked off 2021 with her debut release, Collapsed In Sunbeams. Just last month, Olivia Rodrigo broke records (and reached into our souls) with Sour. Billie Eilish fans are impatiently waiting for her follow-up album, Happier Than Ever. And we’ve got even more new earworms ahead, as Lorde has just announced that she is releasing new music later this year.
“Arriving in 2021… Patience is a virtue,” Lorde wrote on her website, which has been updated with what looks to be the artwork for a new album called Solar Power. It comes four years after her most recent and second album, Melodrama, which came out in June 2017 and earned a nomination for the Grammy for album of the year. That, of course, followed on her 2013 hit debut Pure Heroine, which included the iconic Royals.
Lorde teased new music last November, and revealed in May of that year that she had started recording something. “You’ll probably be pleased to know my hair is big and long again,” she penned in a newsletter “I think after Melodrama came out I said I wouldn’t put out another record until my hair was long – both because hair takes time to grow, and I knew I needed time, and because I knew the next record would require the longest and wildest hair yet.”
If the fan reaction on Twitter is anything to go by, the album will be worth the wait.
One fan shared a GIF of a woman spinning around a bar in a park, captioning it: “Me becoming renewable energy after hearing Lorde’s lead single is called Solar Power.”
Another shared the modern classic Sims meme, writing alongside it: “Not now, mommy has to stay awake in case Lorde sends an email or comes back to Instagram.”
This fan joked: “Lorde releasing Solar Power. Nothing but respect for my Department of Energy Secretary!”
And, poking fun at the new Adele album that fans are still desperate for, a Twitter user shared the ‘Miley Cyrus kisses and waves goodbye’ meme (another modern classic), captioning it: “Lorde stans saying goodbye to Adele stans from their ‘artists with no music since 5 years’ support group.”
Let’s hope it’s released in the summer so that we can listen to it while soaking up the sun and creating our own solar power magic.
Images: Getty