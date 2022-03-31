There’s also the way her music is accepted across the pond. “There are songs that I might take to my UK label and I’ll say, ‘This is amazing,’ and they’ll say they’re not sure. Then I go to the US and they’ll agree that it’s amazing.

“One of my biggest songs is What You Did and I remember when I played it to my UK team, I don’t think they got it at all. And then I took it to the US and they were like ‘This is the best song that you’ve ever written’.

“So it’s frustrating that I feel like the only way to have a good career is to go there because I don’t think that it needs to be the reality.”

Creating these spaces and opening up conversations like this are important to Mahalia, something she admits that she hasn’t always gotten right. She recalls a time a few years ago when conversations around colourism in the music industry were coming up a lot. “I wasn’t even 20 but I remember having those conversations and also being called out a lot on Twitter.

“I remember learning loads and having a lot of conversations with my mum to understand that stuff.

“We have to keep the conversations going so that people are able to at least understand. Yes, you don’t have to be articulate on every subject. But as long as you’re talking about it, and retaining, listening and hearing what other people have got to say, that’s the main thing. I think those conversations have got to keep going.”