MOBO Awards 2021: Little Simz, Wizkid and Dave all scoop up awards as Leigh-Anne Pinnock hosted the first live ceremony since 2017
The MOBO Awards returned as a live event for the first time since 2017 and the ceremony continues to prove just how special the Black British music scene is.
The MOBO Awards returned last night with a bang. The awards ceremony, which is the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, was as star-studded and hotly anticipated as ever.
This year, the event returned in its live form for the first time in four years and was hosted at Coventry Building Society Arena by Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa.
Since 1996, the MOBO Organisation has discovered and supported talent in music, film and TV. As an organisation, MOBO operates “365 days a year to create events, content, partnerships and opportunities for young people in the entertainment industries and beyond.”
Since its inception 25 years ago, the MOBO Awards has remained a significant cultural event in the British music industry, one of the only ones celebrating excellence in Black music spanning from soul, reggae and jazz to gospel, hip-hop, grime and R&B.
This year, with the release of some truly exceptional albums, the nominations were tight. Proving that perseverance is key, though, was Little Simz as she took home the award for Best Female Act with her impeccable recent album Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert.
Having racked up 11 MOBO nominations since 2014, this is Simz’ first MOBO win and it’s never been more well-deserved.
Sharing the news on her Instagram, Simz wrote: “Many more to thank. Humbled & grateful @moboawards 🤲🏿✨”
Other winners at last night’s event include 23-year old south London MC Dave, who followed up his Best Newcomer award at the 2017 MOBO Awards by winning the prestigious Album of the Year award this year.
His critically acclaimed album We’re All Alone In This Together became his second consecutive number one charting album on the UK Official Charts, and this year, Dave was also the most nominated artist at this year’s MOBO Awards, accumulating five nominations in total.
Also winning the award for Best Male Act was grime veteran Ghetts in what was his first-ever MOBO win. Another win for female artists came via Cleo Sol, who wowed us all with her album Mother, which was released earlier this year and took home the award for Best Soul/R&B act.
International superstar Wizkid also bagged the awards for Best International Act and Best African Music Act, after his sold-out concert run at the O2 last week.
While everyone was happy to see the awards return in person with all the glitz and glamour that these ceremonies usually bring, many people were just happy to see some beloved artists finally getting their dues:
The live performances from Bree Runway and Nigerian star Tems were also big highlights of the event:
The moment Little Simz accepted her award for Best Female Act was a wonderful one for many of her fans everywhere:
Even after 11 nominations, finally getting an award of her own was long time overdue but the lengthy process to winning also inspired many:
And just general Little Simz love filled many people up last night:
Image: Getty