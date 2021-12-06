The MOBO Awards returned last night with a bang. The awards ceremony, which is the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, was as star-studded and hotly anticipated as ever.

This year, the event returned in its live form for the first time in four years and was hosted at Coventry Building Society Arena by Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa.

Since 1996, the MOBO Organisation has discovered and supported talent in music, film and TV. As an organisation, MOBO operates “365 days a year to create events, content, partnerships and opportunities for young people in the entertainment industries and beyond.”