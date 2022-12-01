Last night (30 November) saw the return of the MOBO Awards, as the award ceremony celebrated its 25th anniversary.

To mark the special occasion, the MOBOs returned to its hometown London, where a plethora of stars attended the event across music, social media and entertainment.

While the ceremony saw many being celebrated for their efforts, a few of our favourite women truly shined bright this year.

Among the winners was Nella Rose, who won best media personality. The much-loved host and influencer took home the award following an extremely successful year, which has seen her host a variety of shows for Channel 4, MTV and more.

Many took to social media to celebrate Rose’s win with one tweeting: “Nella won a MOBO!! Love that”, while another said: “She has had an amazing year and this award is so deserved!”