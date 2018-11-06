It’s November which can only mean one thing: Christmas is coming.

Aside from our thoughts already turning to finding the perfect baubles for our tree to hunting for a new festive jumper and lusting after a decadent beauty advent calendar, we’ve already started to put together our Christmas-themed playlist, too.

So, whether you’re hell-bent on making your colleagues listen to the songs every day from now until 25 December, or if you simply just want to make your commute more bearable, you have permission to officially start playing Mariah Carey and co on repeat.