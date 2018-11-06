How our favourite christmas songs have changed since 2017
- Susan Devaney
- Published
It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas…
It’s November which can only mean one thing: Christmas is coming.
Aside from our thoughts already turning to finding the perfect baubles for our tree to hunting for a new festive jumper and lusting after a decadent beauty advent calendar, we’ve already started to put together our Christmas-themed playlist, too.
So, whether you’re hell-bent on making your colleagues listen to the songs every day from now until 25 December, or if you simply just want to make your commute more bearable, you have permission to officially start playing Mariah Carey and co on repeat.
And Spotify has got you covered. Not only has the music service compiled a list of the Christmas-inspired tunes everyone’s listening to right now, but it has also ranked them, too.
Last year, we were streaming songs such as Justin Bieber’s Mistletoe and Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me, but this year we’re turning our attention to the classics. From Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens, these songs will certainly give you all the Christmassy feels.
And, as it turns out, out of all the countries in the world, the UK streams the most Christmas-themed tunes.
So, what are you waiting for? Take a look below at 10 of the most played Christmas tunes on Spotify, and start creating your own playlist now.
1) All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey
2) Last Christmas by Wham!
3) Do They Know It’s Christmas? By Band Aid (1984 version)
4) Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens
5) It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas by Michael Bublé
6) Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee
7) Step Into Christmas by Elton John
8) It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams
9) Wonderful Christmas Time by Paul McCartney
10) I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday by Wizzard
Images: Getty