What’s that sound? Just the music from all your favourite Netflix shows on Spotify
Netflix fans, rejoice: Spotify has launched a brand new hub featuring soundtracks from all your favourite TV shows.
Do you ever find yourself so overwhelmed by the decision of choosing something to watch or listen to that you end up desolately scrolling for hours on end? Us too. With all the brilliant TV shows, podcasts and films at our fingertips, finding something to soothe our frazzled senses can often feel like mission impossible. All we want is something that’s ready, in front of us, and requires no involvement on our part other than hitting ‘play’.
It’s a happy occasion, therefore, to bring you news of a genuinely joyful – not to mention stress-free – addition to the world of entertainment.
As of this week, Netflix has teamed up with Spotify to launch a new hub where fans can listen to the soundtracks behind many of their favourite TV shows.
Available to both Spotify Premium subscribers and free users, the new hub features show tunes from hit shows such as Squid Game, Bridgerton, Bruised and Money Heist.
Within the hub, listeners will also be treated to a selection of official Netflix podcasts exploring the shows and movies on everyone’s must-watch list, including Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 (Would Recommend), The Crown: The Official Podcast, and Okay, Now Listen.
In a statement announcing the news on its website, Spotify said the new content hub would allow fans to get to know their favourite shows on a whole new level.
“Today’s trending shows and movies aren’t just inspiring fandoms, they’re also fuelling internet-wide obsessions. So much so that within two weeks of Squid Game’s debut on Netflix, Spotify listeners had created more than 22,500 unique themed playlists to keep the experience going. It’s clear that after the credits roll, viewers are left wanting even more – and they come to Spotify to hear it.
“So starting today, the two streaming companies are coming together to launch an all-new Netflix Hub on Spotify where fans can get the full audio-streaming experience from the entertainment they love.”
The new hub couldn’t be simpler to use, either. “By simply searching ‘Netflix’ on Spotify, you can find and sing along to the music behind some of your favourite Netflix shows – all in one place,” Spotify added.
From where we’re standing, the beauty of the hub is clear. Not only do we get to continue enjoying the greatness of favourite Netflix shows long after we’ve finished watching them, but having all the soundtracks readily available in one place takes all the hassle out of hunting down all their catchy music, too. Throw in high audio quality and you’ve got a recipe for a blissful auditory experience. And just like that, our back-to-the-office commute just got a whole lot less stressful.
Images: Netflix