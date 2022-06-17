Music

This week’s new music playlist: Drake, FKA twigs, SBTRKT

Amy Davidson
We’re on the home stretch to Glastonbury, and whether or not you’re going in the flesh, it’s time to limber up your musical muscles and hit play on some new music.

From Drake’s surprise drop to the return of everyone’s favourite mysterious producer, here’s everything you need to listen to this week…

  • 1. Drake: Falling Back

    It’s not summer until Drake says so, and the Mayor of the season has declared it officially open with the release of a new surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind. The house-tinged and singing-heavy record might have divided fans on Twitter, but you’re definitely going to be hearing lead track Falling Back everywhere.

  • 2. Two Door Cinema Club: Wonderful Life

    Two Door Cinema Club are back with a new album Keep On Smiling arriving in September. As you can imagine, that means sombre and existential crises are on the out, and full pelt guitar pop is in. Lead single Wonderful Life is the perfect example of why Two Door Cinema Club have become indie pop stalwarts.

  • 3. FKA twigs: Killer

    After releasing the perfect pre-drink and club mixtape Caprisongs, FKA twigs is back to exploring the darker side of the human psyche with a new single Killer. The track explores the danger and turmoil of being in love, with the singer and producer explaining: “When at its worst the effects of heartbreak can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself.”

  • 4. SBTRKT: Bodmin Moor

    Deliciously mysterious producer and electronic multi-instrumentalist SBTRKT is back with new music to cast a deliberate shadow over the influx of sun-drenched summer tunes. Bodmin Moor marks the return from a six-year hiatus, with a music video directed by Skepta and A$AP Rocky collaborator The Rest. 

  • 5. Sløtface: Beta

    Norwegian group Sløtface have returned with new music in the form of two tracks pumped full of inspiration from indie icons like Caroline Polachek and HAIM. Beta is inspired by the search for connection outside social media. “The song is a confidence booster for myself where I’m trying to be cooler than I am. It was written at a time when I really, really missed the rush of playing live,” singer Haley Shea explains.

  • 6. Art Moore: A Different Life

    Art Moore have dropped a synth driven banger rooted in daydreaming about another version of your life. “I can easily get caught up in the imaginary worlds in my head, overwhelmed by the endless possibilities and versions of me that exist within them,” Taylor Vick of the group explains. 

