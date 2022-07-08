Music

This week’s new music playlist: Loyle Carner, The 1975, Alvvays

Amy Davidson
Hit play on these songs this weekend…

It’s time to settle into another scorcher of a weekend with some new tunes.

This week we have the return of The 1975, political awakenings and faces like slapped fish. Here’s every track you need on your radar…

  • 1. Loyle Carner: Hate

    Loyle Carner is fired up. The rapper’s new track is a political awakening of sorts, as he makes a series of furious observations about what it means to be Black and British within a system that’s intrinsically set against you. “I tеll you what I hate, though, the same fellas getting bodied by the plain clothes,” he raps in Hate, ushering in a new chapter in his artistry.  

  • 2. The 1975: Part Of The Band

    The 1975 are back, and they’ve brought strings. While the first track from their new album takes a surprisingly folky direction, the lyrics are still unmistakably the genius neuroticisms of frontman Matty Healy, as he questions: “Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or am I just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke.”

  • 3. Rachel Chinouriri: Thank You For Nothing

    London-based singer and songwriter Rachel Chinouriri debuted a new track during a performance on the iconic Colors channel earlier this week. Thank You For Nothing sees her navigate the devastation caused by alcohol abuse with disarming vulnerability as her vocals teeter from soulful to fragile.

  • 4. Alvvays: Pharmacist

    Canadian band Alvvays have been busy writing the follow-up to their 2017 album Antisocialites, and now we have the first sign of the fruits of their labour. Pharmacist is the first track from new album Blue Rev, and it’s a dreamy blend of synth-kissed shoegaze and the indie pop of their beloved debut record.

  • 5. Easy Life ft. Benee: OTT

    Leicester band Easy Life have teamed up with New Zealand singer Benee for a track that references faces like slapped fish and being the only sober one among your friends. “Like most things Easy Life, there is still that element of optimism: that perhaps with enough care and attention, something can be done,” singer Murray explains.

  • 6. M(h)aol: Bored Of Men

    Acclaimed Irish post-punk band M(h)aol are back with an excellent new track that deals with the unhelpful way the media handles the patriarchy. “It was written during *that* extremely disconcerting and alarmingly public court case,” singer Róisín Nic Ghearailt explains. “I’m bored with the conversation in the media solely focusing on damage that’s been done rather than thinking of ways to evolve and heal and challenge the systems that prop these individuals up.”

Images: Sirus Gahan