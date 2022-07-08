This week’s new music playlist: Loyle Carner, The 1975, Alvvays
Hit play on these songs this weekend…
It’s time to settle into another scorcher of a weekend with some new tunes.
This week we have the return of The 1975, political awakenings and faces like slapped fish. Here’s every track you need on your radar…
1. Loyle Carner: Hate
2. The 1975: Part Of The Band
3. Rachel Chinouriri: Thank You For Nothing
4. Alvvays: Pharmacist
5. Easy Life ft. Benee: OTT
6. M(h)aol: Bored Of Men
Images: Sirus Gahan