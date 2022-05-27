This week’s new music playlist: MIA, Sky Ferreira, Dua Lipa
- Posted by
- Amy Davidson
- Published
Add this article to your list of favourites
Here’s every track you need to hit play on this weekend…
Put your pens down, pour yourself a drink and get your speakers ready, New Music Friday is here.
And from big returns to the beginning of The Summer Anthem, here’s every song you need to listen to this week…
1. Sky Ferreira: Don’t Forget
2. MIA: The One
3. Beabadoobee: Lovesong
4. Saya Gray: Empathy 4 Bethany
5. NoSo: Parasites
6. Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Young Thug: Potion
Images: Jan Lehner