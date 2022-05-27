Music

This week’s new music playlist: MIA, Sky Ferreira, Dua Lipa

Amy Davidson
MIA press shot 2022

Here’s every track you need to hit play on this weekend…

Put your pens down, pour yourself a drink and get your speakers ready, New Music Friday is here.

And from big returns to the beginning of The Summer Anthem, here’s every song you need to listen to this week…

  • 1. Sky Ferreira: Don’t Forget

    Nearly a decade on from the release of her acclaimed debut Night Time, My Time, US singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira is back with a new album, Masochism. “I’ll catch your disease, it’s such a raw deal world. I don’t need to deceive you, I’m the real bad girl,” she sings over fuzzy 80s-washed production. 

  • 2. MIA: The One

    MIA has inked a new record deal and dropped the first track from her new album MATA. “It’s about the battle of the ego versus you finding yourself and you finding the spiritual leader. Spirituality within, whatever form is given to you,” she explained in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

  • 3. Beabadoobee: Lovesong

    “It’s just another love song, another sweet love song,” Beabadoobee has said of her new track called… Lovesong, which has a pleasing acoustic feel to align with its melodic sentimentality. The track is the latest reveal from the singer’s upcoming new album Beatopia, which will arrive later this summer. 

  • 4. Saya Gray: Empathy 4 Bethany

    If you ever want to feel unaccomplished, consider someone able to label themselves a singer, songwriter, producer, musical director and multi-instrumentalist. As is the case with artist Saya Gray, who has just released melancholic genre-blending song Empathy 4 Bethany combining all of the above skills.

  • 5. NoSo: Parasites

    Korean-American guitarist NoSo has shared the opening track from their upcoming debut Stay Proud Of Me. Parasites was written as NoSo recovered from top surgery. “I didn’t want to keep writing romantic songs about other people,” they explain. “I just had a significant procedure that brought repressed memories to the surface, and I needed to express it somehow.”

  • 6. Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Young Thug: Potion

    Calvin Harris is to summer what Michael Bublé is to Christmas. And the Scottish DJ has returned on cue with this year’s summer anthem contribution, complete with Dua Lipa and Young Thug in tow. 

Images: Jan Lehner