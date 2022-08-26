This week’s new music playlist: Tara Lily, Jelani Blackman, MorMor
- Posted by
- Amy Davidson
- Published
Add this article to your list of favourites
We’ve rounded up every new song you need on your radar…
It’s Friday, which means it’s time for some new music to see in the long weekend, and this week we have everything from summer closers to Carnival-ready tunes.
Here’s every song you need on your radar this week.
1. Jelani Blackman: Comfy
2. Tara Lily: Hotel Amour
3. Tegan and Sara: Faded Like A Feeling
4. MorMor: Seasons Change
5. Stella Explorer: House Arrest
6. Joji: Yukon
Images: Nadia Otshudi