This week’s new music playlist: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Rosalía

Amy Davidson
Beyoncé at the BBC on BBC Two

From Taylor Swift setting the record straight to Beyoncé’s biopic soundtrack, here’s every song to listen to this week…

Another Friday rolls around and another fresh batch of tunes lands at our ears.

This week we have Beyoncé‘s ode to the Williams sisters’ father, Taylor Swift reclaiming the narrative and underdog anthems.

Here’s every song you need to know about…

  • 1. Beyoncé: Be Alive

    When Beyoncé records a song about you, you know you’re A Thing. Lucky old Richard Williams then. Serena and Venus’s father is the subject of a new biopic film, King Richard, and Beyoncé’s contributed a brand new track for the occasion that celebrates the pay-off of striving for excellence. 

  • 2. Taylor Swift: Nothing New

    If you missed the memo, Taylor Swift is in the process of re-recording all of her early albums after the rights to her back catalogue were sold without the chance for her to buy her masters. The latest is arguably her most iconic album, Red, and she’s added a handful of new tracks including a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers about paranoia and the passing of time.

  • 3. Baby Queen:

    South African-born London-adoptee Bella Latham, aka Baby Queen, has dropped a new track fresh off the back of her mixtape, and it’s an ode to the underdogs. “If this is what it means to be a loser, then I hope I’ll be a loser for the rest of my life,” she says of the defiant anti-pop pop song.

  • 4. Rosalía ft. The Weeknd: La Fama

    If you’ve ever wondered what The Weeknd might sound like singing in Spanish, you’ve come to the right place. He’s teamed up with Spanish singer and general badass Rosalia for a new song about romance and fame with a music video that’s already amassed nearly 3 million views in 24 hours. Basically, it bangs.

  • 5. Beach House: Once Twice Melody – Chapter One

    It can get old pretty quickly, the whole releasing music thing. That’s why Baltimore duo Beach House have ditched tracks for chapters and released chapter one of their new album Once Twice Melody in the form of four songs harnessing the dreamy power of live strings. Your move, Beyoncé.

  • Placebo: Surrounded By Spies

    No playlist is complete without a bit of post-punk, and Placebo are some of the best in the game. The band are releasing their first album in nearly 10 years, and the satisfyingly dark second single from the new record is inspired by singer Brian Molko discovering his neighbours were spying on him “on behalf of parties with a nefarious agenda”. 

Images: Getty