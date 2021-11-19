Music

This week’s new music playlist: FKA twigs, Kanye West and Leon Bridges

Amy Davidson
FKA twigs and Central Cee

From reformed diss tracks to Bond-style soundtracks, here’s every track you need to know about this week…

While we all try our best not to take long pensive showers and send WhatsApp essays to our exes as we listen to Adele’s new album, there’s a fresh bunch of songs to salve our wounds.

From Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s diss track turned maternal ode to FKA twigs’ soundtrack contribution, here’s every track you need on your radar this week…

  • 1. Kanye West ft. Andre 3000: Life Of The Party

    Earlier this week Kanye dropped an extended version of his latest album, Donda, including five new tracks. The best one, Life Of The Party, has had a strange life after starting out as a diss track leaked by Drake as part of the rapper’s (now squashed) feud. The latest iteration sees Andre 3000 share a heartbreakingly beautiful verse about his late mother using Kanye’s mum Donda as a conduit. 

  • 2 FKA twigs ft. Central Cee: Measure Of A Man

    FKA twigs has turned her ethereal and transgressive voice to a song for forthcoming spy film The King’s Man. The result is a Bond-like cinematic offering of grand production and luxuriant synths and strings while London rapper Central Cee’s verse gives the track a modern and dynamic edge.

  • 3. Jockstrap: 50/50

    Take a jazz violinist, an electronic music virtuoso and a load of distorted production and you get experimental duo Jockstrap. The pair have just signed to iconic label Rough Trade and dropped a new track, 50/50, to coincide with the news. As the video suggests, it’s a surreal, hazy track that evokes memories of being lost in some winding club corridor at 2am.  

  • 4. Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu: Made Of Gold

    Afro-French Cuban duo Ibeyi are all about blending pop, hip hop and Yoruban-inspired sounds, the fruits of which have garnered the attention of Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, and the Obamas. In their new song they explain how they were on a mission to “connect to our ancestors’ knowledge, to the truths of the past and the power of the ancient.”

  • 5. Lozeak: Word Vomit

    Popularised by Mean Girls and recognised by everyone with the unfortunate human condition of speaking without thinking, word vomit is the subject of rising singer Lozeak’s debut track. “I just told someone that I hate them that didn’t mean to come out,” she confesses over grunge pop guitar riffs.

  • 6. Leon Bridges ft. Jazmine Sullivan: Summer Rain

    Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Leon Bridges has treated us to an extended version of his sensual late night R&B album Gold-Diggers Sound. The revamped record includes a brand new collaboration with Jazmine Sullivan, who jumps on Summer Rain for a velvety smooth duet with instant memorability. 

Images: Diana Kunst