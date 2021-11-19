This week’s new music playlist: FKA twigs, Kanye West and Leon Bridges
Posted by
Amy Davidson
Published
From reformed diss tracks to Bond-style soundtracks, here’s every track you need to know about this week…
While we all try our best not to take long pensive showers and send WhatsApp essays to our exes as we listen to Adele’s new album, there’s a fresh bunch of songs to salve our wounds.
From Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s diss track turned maternal ode to FKA twigs’ soundtrack contribution, here’s every track you need on your radar this week…
1. Kanye West ft. Andre 3000: Life Of The Party
2 FKA twigs ft. Central Cee: Measure Of A Man
3. Jockstrap: 50/50
4. Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu: Made Of Gold
5. Lozeak: Word Vomit
6. Leon Bridges ft. Jazmine Sullivan: Summer Rain
Images: Diana Kunst