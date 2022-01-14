This week’s new music playlist: Fontaines DC, Kae Tempest and FKA twigs
Amy Davidson
We’ve got songs to get ready to, songs to cry to, and songs to Google the lyrics to…
We’ve made it halfway through the Monday of months, and it’s time to celebrate with some new music.
This week we’ve got everything from the premature summer banger we didn’t know we needed to promisingly doomy debuts and the ultimate pre-game track.
Here’s every song you need on your radar…
1. Kae Tempest ft. Kevin Abstract: More Pressure
2. Fontaines DC: Jackie Down The Line
3. FKA twigs ft. Shygirl: Papi Bones
4. CMAT: Lonely
5. Yeule: Too Dead Inside
6. Joey Bada$$: The Rev3nge
7. Placebo: Try Better Next Time
8. Cannons: Purple Sun
Images: Wolfgang Tillmans