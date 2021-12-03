This week’s new music playlist: Grimes, Wet Leg and Tierra Whack
- Amy Davidson
From buzz bands with clout to your new go-to motivation song, here’s every track you need to listen to this week…
While we pore over our Spotify Wrapped and Mariah gets pumped around our airwaves for our annual dose of festive serotonin, we’ve rounded up a whole host of new tunes to freshen up your playlist.
This week we have your new favourite band, binary code-teased new singles and indie Christmas songs.
1. Wet Leg: Too Late Now
2. Grimes: Player Of Games
3. Tierra Whack: Stand Up
4. Saint Etienne: Her Winter Coat
5. Miraa May: In My Feelings
6. Bakar: Build Me A Way
