This week’s new music playlist: Grimes, Wet Leg and Tierra Whack

Amy Davidson
From buzz bands with clout to your new go-to motivation song, here’s every track you need to listen to this week…

While we pore over our Spotify Wrapped and Mariah gets pumped around our airwaves for our annual dose of festive serotonin, we’ve rounded up a whole host of new tunes to freshen up your playlist.

This week we have your new favourite band, binary code-teased new singles and indie Christmas songs. 

  • 1. Wet Leg: Too Late Now

    Buzz band du jour Wet Leg continue to prove why we should believe the hype. Following their breakthrough tongue-in-cheek track Chaise Longue and its infectious reappropriation of Mean Girls’ classic “Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin” quote, the Isle of Wight duo continue to navigate being a woman, an adult and the nonsense of modern life. “I don’t need no dating app to tell me if I look like crap” they assert in new song Too Late Now. Preach. 

  • 2. Grimes: Player Of Games

    In possibly the most Grimes thing for Grimes to do, the artist teased her new track earlier this week using binary code to spell out the title. Player Of Games is here, and it’s a clubby eurotrance banger awash with her trademark sci-fi pop production to usher in her upcoming self-proclaimed “Book 1 era”. Your guess is as good as ours.

  • 3. Tierra Whack: Stand Up

    Rap? Despite the tentative punctuation, the EP is packed full of self-assured songs dripping with hard-earned confidence. Case in point is lead single Stand Up which, with lines like “If I wanted I could make the Forbes list” has rapidly become our go-to motivation song.

  • 4. Saint Etienne: Her Winter Coat

    Christmas, but make it indie. That means putting away your jingle bells and replacing them with something frostier courtesy of Saint Etienne. The band have paired their new festive track with an extended video about a girl running away to Scotland on a spiritual journey. It’s not Love Actually, but we’re into it all the same.    

  • 5. Miraa May: In My Feelings

    Even if you haven’t directly listened to Algerian-born, Tottenham-raised singer-songwriter Miraa May yet, you’ll have listened to her work. Having written songs like Jorja Smith’s Be Honest, she’s also been busy working on her debut album with an almost entirely all-female team. The latest cut is about the vulnerability and frustrations of being ‘in your feelings’.

  • 6. Bakar: Build Me A Way

    Enigmatic London singer-songwriter Bakar is gearing up to release his first album next year. In the meantime, he’s teased us with another morsel in the shape of new song Build Me A Way. True to form, it’s a chilled out, unshowy track that lets his distinctive voice and storytelling-style vocals take the lead.

