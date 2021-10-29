Music

This week’s new music playlist: Jay-Z, Chvrches and Shygirl

Amy Davidson
From spooky to synthpop, here’s every track you need to press play on this week…

Bring out your pumpkins and stock up on the Haribo, Halloween weekend is here. And while none of the artists on this week’s playlist have gone full Thriller, there’s more than enough to keep your ears busy as you gear up to the spookiest day of the year.

In this week’s playlist we have Chvrches’ topical track, brand new Jay-Z and synthpop stalwarts.

Here are the new songs you need to have on your radar…

  • 1. Chvrches: Killer

    “It would have been rude of us to let Halloween come and go without injecting some more Screen Violence into it,” Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry says as the band release three new additions to their aforementioned album. Our favourite is the horror-inspired Killer which arrives just in time for the 31st.

  • 2. Shygirl: Cleo

    Cinematic strings, but make it a rave. The rightly hyped London singer Shygirl has released her first song since her collaboration with Slowthai and her acclaimed 2020 EP Alias. The result is a wonderfully strange bridge from orchestral grandeur to dance floor beats.

  • 3. The War On Drugs: Change

    Grammy-winning Philadelphia band The War On Drugs released the final track from their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore this week, and it’s a soul-searching rock epic. Change is a Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen-esque track that would be right at home on a long American roadtrip.

  • 4. Amine: Charmander

    From his ode to the Spice Girls to his self-described modern take on Billie Jean in TikTok-trending song Caroline, Amine is one of the most interesting modern rappers. His new track Charmander continues in this creative stream, and that’s without even mentioning the music video featuring a supernaturally giant dog.

  • Metronomy: It's Good To Be Back

    Synthpop stalwarts Metronomy are back with their seventh album Small World and they’ve celebrated by debuting lead single It’s Good To Be Back. According to frontman Joe Mount the title actually comes from him pondering “the lamest platitude people are going to be saying coming out of the past two years”. Pandemic pop, anyone?

  • 6. Jay-Z and Kid Cudi: Guns Go Bang

    Kid Cudi has teamed up with Jay-Z for a new track Guns Go Bang recorded for the upcoming Netflix movie The Harder They Fall. The film was co-produced by Jay Z and stars the likes of Zazie Beetz and Idris Elba , and by the sounds of Guns Go Bang we’re in for a full throttle Western. 

Images: Trinity Ellis