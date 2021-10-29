Bring out your pumpkins and stock up on the Haribo, Halloween weekend is here. And while none of the artists on this week’s playlist have gone full Thriller, there’s more than enough to keep your ears busy as you gear up to the spookiest day of the year.

In this week’s playlist we have Chvrches’ topical track, brand new Jay-Z and synthpop stalwarts.

Here are the new songs you need to have on your radar…