This week's new music playlist: Griff, Sigrid, Tove Styrke

Amy Davidson
We’ve got tracks covering everything from singers on the up to sex positivity and trending wordplay…

Retire the ‘Happy Friday!’ emails, pour a drink and turn on your speakers. 

We’re back with your weekly round-up of new songs to see you into the weekend, and this week we have sex positivity, up-and-coming singers, and hugs from rave angels. 

  • 1. Griff and Sigrid: Head On Fire

    From Brandy and Monica to Beyoncé and Gaga, we love it when two popstars get together. In the latest edition of pop’s best franchise, Sigrid and Griff have jumped on a track together after becoming close during the pandemic. Head On Fire is a power pop song about the rush of meeting someone “who just flips everything upside down”.     

  • 2. Debbie: Is This Real Love?

    Debbie is a 22-year-old singer freshly signed to famed US label Def Jam’s London offshoot. Her debut single is a retaliation to the boring surface level love posturing on social media without any real connection. Riffing off J Hus’s Did You See, she uses it a jumping point to bend her rich vocals around lyrics questioning the longevity of such love.  

  • 3. Tove Styrke: Show Me Love

    Swedish singer Tove Styrke has written a song about someone she fell madly in love with and all the sensations that come with it as an occupational hazard. “These feelings are like candy paste and cement at the same time,” she says of the song which is accompanied by a sex positive video complete with everything from birth of Venus interpretations to guitars as masturbation metaphors. 

  • 4. The Game ft. Kanye West: Eazy

    This week Ye, fka Kanye West, has riled up everyone from Kardashian stans to PETA with his new song Eazy, a collaboration with The Game. The track draws on everything from Ye’s frequently discussed ego to his divorce and Kim’s heavily reported relationship with Pete Davidson with his usual inimitable wordplay. 

  • 4. Amelia Moore: Vinegar

    In her own self-professed “homeschool to Hollywood” story, singer and songwriter Amelia Moore started out singing in church choir as a child before heading to LA and amassing a dedicated fanbase off the back of her honest songwriting. Her new track is an alt-pop post-break-up exorcism that she claims kickstarted the healing process after the end of a relationship. 

  • 5. Fred Again: Lights Out

    Fred Again has recruited The xx’s Romy and fellow DJ/producer Haai for the clubby collaboration of dreams. “I started this song on my laptop on a train up to the Scottish Highlands and immediately sent it to Romy and Teneil (Haai) because it felt super special to me,” he explains. “Romy’s lyrics and voice are just like a hug from a rave angel.”

