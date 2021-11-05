Music

This week’s new music playlist: Lorde, Summer Walker and Foals

Amy Davidson
From unreleased gems to the rock comebacks, here’s every track you need to press play on this week…

This Friday we’re going in hard on the bands, with new releases from Foals, alt-J and Idles. 

But with a fresh month also comes fresh songs from solo giants like Lorde and her hidden album gems and Charli XCX’s latest killer collaboration. 

Here’s everything you should be listening to this week…

  • 1. Lorde: Hold No Grudge

    A sign of a great artist is releasing a whole album and still having leftovers on the cutting room floor that warrant a release in themselves. Lorde has set free two tracks that didn’t make it onto her latest record, Solar Power, and Hold No Grudge sees the singer explore the art of letting go of the past. 

  • 2. alt-J: Get Better

    The last couple of years and subsequent isolation and general grim state of affairs has no doubt spawned a whole new creative canon. Case in point is alt-J’s new song, which is stripped of their usual tech jiggery pokery to reflect on the fictitious death of a partner in the midst of the pandemic.

  • 3. Foals: Wake Me Up

    On to less depressing climes, Foals are back and they’re channeling the energy only generated in small, sweaty rooms (aka the best kind). The first track from their seventh album is an emergence of pent-up energy and the joy of being able to actually do things like dance with your friends and enjoy things again.

  • 4. Summer Walker ft. SZA: No Love

    As Twitter loses it over US singer Summer Walker’s deliciously indignant break-up album Still Over It, one new track nestled in the new release is her SZA team-up. No Love sees the pair air their frustrations about wasting their time with sub-par love interests making for slick, relatable R&B.

  • 5. Charli XCX: New Shapes

    Pop’s best-connected creative mind – Charli XCX – has hit up her “demonically talented friends” Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens for a new track as she announces her upcoming album. New Shapes is an 80s-tinged admission of each of the singers’ relationship flaws packaged in an extremely danceable way.

  • 6. Idles: Car Crash

    While common inspiration for artists might include the likes of love, heartbreak, or the isolation of touring, for Bristol band Idles they’d rather take inspiration from a near-death car accident experience. Car Crash tees up violent crashing drums with lyrics dwelling on the transience of life. Happy Friday! 

  • 7. Miso Extra: Deep Fried

    English-Japanese singer, rapper and producer Miso Extra has created a whole self-proclaimed ‘Misoverse’ that explores issues of femininity, female empowerment and being of mixed heritage as she switches between both languages. Her latest song likens “the sudden overwhelming feeling of being drawn to someone” to fast food.

Images: Ophelia Mikkelson Jones