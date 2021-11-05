This week’s new music playlist: Lorde, Summer Walker and Foals
- Amy Davidson
From unreleased gems to the rock comebacks, here’s every track you need to press play on this week…
This Friday we’re going in hard on the bands, with new releases from Foals, alt-J and Idles.
But with a fresh month also comes fresh songs from solo giants like Lorde and her hidden album gems and Charli XCX’s latest killer collaboration.
Here’s everything you should be listening to this week…
1. Lorde: Hold No Grudge
2. alt-J: Get Better
3. Foals: Wake Me Up
4. Summer Walker ft. SZA: No Love
5. Charli XCX: New Shapes
6. Idles: Car Crash
7. Miso Extra: Deep Fried
Images: Ophelia Mikkelson Jones