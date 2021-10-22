This week’s new music playlist: The Weeknd, ABBA and Tove Styrke
- Amy Davidson
Here’s our latest instalment of earworms to usher in the weekend…
We’re creeping even closer to winter and further away from beloved BST, which means we could all do with some new music to provide us with a welcome distraction.
In this week’s playlist we have The Weeknd’s new collab, the latest taste of ABBA’s reunion and Aussie power pop.
Here are the new tracks you need to know about…
1. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia: Moth To A Flame
2. ABBA: Just A Notion
3. Tove Styrke: Start Walking
4. No Rome: When She Comes Around
5. Alex Lahey: Spike The Punch
6. Animal Collective: Prester John
