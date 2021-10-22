Music

This week’s new music playlist: The Weeknd, ABBA and Tove Styrke

Amy Davidson
The Weeknd is behind hits like Can't Feel My Face and provided the soundtrack for Fifty Shades of Grey

Here’s our latest instalment of earworms to usher in the weekend…

We’re creeping even closer to winter and further away from beloved BST, which means we could all do with some new music to provide us with a welcome distraction.

In this week’s playlist we have The Weeknd’s new collab, the latest taste of ABBA’s reunion and Aussie power pop.

Here are the new tracks you need to know about…

  • 1. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia: Moth To A Flame

    The Weeknd is now the kind of artist that can be defined by eras, from the dark R&B of his early mixtapes to the stadium-filling pop of his latest albums. His latest track, a team up with EDM group Swedish House Mafia, definitely sits squarely in the latter. Moth To A Flame arrives fresh off the announcement that The Weeknd is postponing his world tour in order to expand it even further. 

  • 2. ABBA: Just A Notion

    ABBA fans are, quite frankly, besides themselves with the Swedish group’s latest release which has been accurately described by Bjorn as “ridiculously happy”. Just A Notion was originally set to appear on ABBA’s 1978 album Voulez Vous, and it shows in its parade of jaunty pianos, drums and horns. 

  • 3. Tove Styrke: Start Walking

    Continuing in the theme of great Swedes, Grammy-nominated singer Tove Styrke is back with her self-professed favourite type of music, an “upbeat song with sad lyrics” (same). The singer has also released an accompanying music video that follows a 70s band with supernatural powers and some serious purple flares. 

  • 4. No Rome: When She Comes Around

    After a load of hype, including lots of love from label mates and collaborators The 1975, London-based Filipino artist No Rome is finally set to release his first album It’s All Smiles. The first release is a Bjork-inspired track with distorted strings, fuzzy guitars that hints at an impressive debut to come. 

  • 5. Alex Lahey: Spike The Punch

    Aussie singer-songwriter Alex Lahey has already been making an impact with letters to the Australian government demanding more support for the entertainment industry and providing the soundtrack to Netflix’s biggest animated film. Now, she’s dishing up “anime style guitar harmonies” in a power pop track celebrating self-sabotage. That’s what they call an all-rounder.

  • 6. Animal Collective: Prester John

    Experimental group Animal Collective have returned with promises of an album packed with “love letters, distress signals, en plein air observations, and relaxation hymns”. Make of that what you will, but the first release is a psychedelic fusion of two different songs written by separate band members. 

Images: Getty